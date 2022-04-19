Police speak to three young people over Coalisland blaze

Police speak to three young people over Coalisland blaze
Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

THREE young people have been contacted by Police over a fire in Coalisland.

Police have confirmed to the Tyrone Courier that they have “spoken to” three young people in connection with the blaze at Main Street in the town on Tuesday of last week.

A number of commercial premises were evacuated and a man was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire at a two story building in Coalisland.

Full story in this week's Courier or see our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220420tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130