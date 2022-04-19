Police speak to three young people over Coalisland blaze

THREE young people have been contacted by Police over a fire in Coalisland.

Police have confirmed to the Tyrone Courier that they have “spoken to” three young people in connection with the blaze at Main Street in the town on Tuesday of last week.

A number of commercial premises were evacuated and a man was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire at a two story building in Coalisland.

Full story in this week's Courier or see our e-paper...

