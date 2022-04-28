Council strike action - how it will impact Mid-Ulster ratepayers

Council strike action - how it will impact Mid-Ulster ratepayers

Bin collections are affected by the strike.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE Translink bus strike may have been suspended after bosses made a revised pay offer, however a Unite union strike involving Councils has gone ahead!
A Translink spokesperson said: “We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations."
Meanwhile, Councils, the Housing Executive and some schools face up to two weeks of disruption from Monday due to strike action by the Unite union.
Unite members in most councils and the Housing Executive started a walk-out on Monday in a dispute over pay.
Full story and advice for Mid-Ulster Council ratepayers in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130