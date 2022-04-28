Council strike action - how it will impact Mid-Ulster ratepayers

THE Translink bus strike may have been suspended after bosses made a revised pay offer, however a Unite union strike involving Councils has gone ahead!

A Translink spokesperson said: “We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations."

Meanwhile, Councils, the Housing Executive and some schools face up to two weeks of disruption from Monday due to strike action by the Unite union.

Unite members in most councils and the Housing Executive started a walk-out on Monday in a dispute over pay.

Full story and advice for Mid-Ulster Council ratepayers in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220427tyronecourier