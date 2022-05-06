LIVE updates - Mid-Ulster election results

Refresh for updates

17:30 Dillon and Sheerin elected

Sinn Féin’s Linda Dillon and Emma Sheerin have both been elected in Mid-Ulster after receiving Michelle O’Neill’s surplus votes.

In the second stage, Dillon received 1297 votes taking her total to 9496. Sheerin received 500 votes taking her total to 8715.







17:00 First Preference Votes

As we await the next round a number of Mid-Ulster candidates are within reach of the quota of 8615.

Full List of candidates First Preference votes:

Keith Buchanan (DUP) - 8521

Linda Dillon (SF) - 8199

Meta Graham (UUP) - 2191

Claire Hackett (Alliance) - 2138

Alixandra Halliday (Aontú) - 1305

Patrick Haughey (Independent) - 877

Sophia McFeely (PBP) - 179

Patsy McGlone (SDLP) - 5144

Glenn Moore (TUV) - 3818

Michelle O’Neill (SF) - 10845

Conor Rafferty (Resume NI) - 13

Hugh Fran Scullion (The Workers Party) - 107

Emma Sheerin (SF) - 8215

Stefan Taylor (Independent) - 137

15:20 O’Neill retains seat with 10,845 votes

Michelle O’Neill has retained her seat in Mid-Ulster with a total of 10,845 votes, meeting the quota of 8615.

DUP’s Keith Buchanan received 8521 votes, just short of the quota. Sinn Féin’s Linda Dillon received 8199 while Emma Sheerin received 8215. SDLP’s Patsy McGlone received 5144 votes.

The vote will now continue to the next stage, with Michelle O’Neill’s surplus votes being transferred.





14:10 Official Turnout in Mid-Ulster

The official turnout numbers have been released for Mid-Ulster with a total of 52,274 votes polled from a 75,168 eligible, making a 69.54% turnout. The number is down 3.7% from 2017

09:00 Counting Underway



Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Polls closed last night at 10pm with a total of 239 candidates running in 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland.

Thirteen candidates will contest the election in Mid-Ulster after the late withdrawal of Green Party candidate Stefan Taylor.

The nominations are as follows:

Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party

Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin

Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party

Claire Hackett - Alliance Party

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Patrick Haughey - Independent

Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit

Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice

Michelle O'Neill - Sinn Féin

Conor Rafferty - Resume NI

Hugh Scullion - The Workers Party

Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin

Five candidates will be elected, with voters using the single transferable vote (STV) form of proportional representation.

Candidates will then have to get over a quota of votes. If any candidate surpasses the quota they are deemed elected while the candidate with the fewest votes are then knocked out, with their votes transferred to other candidates based on the preferences given to them by candidates.

While the official final turnout figure will not be known until later today the Electoral Office said the indicative turnout at 9pm last night, an hour before the polls closed, was 54%. Turnout was 64% in the last Assembly election in 2017.

The verification of votes at Magherafelt began at 8am with the first results expected around lunchtime.

The final results could be known by the end of Friday but it is possible that counting could pause overnight and resume on Saturday morning.

Keep an eye on this website where you'll be able to get full coverage of the results on our live election blog.