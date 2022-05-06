LIVE updates - Mid-Ulster election results

Refresh for updates
17:30 Dillon and Sheerin elected
Sinn Féin’s Linda Dillon and Emma Sheerin have both been elected in Mid-Ulster after receiving Michelle O’Neill’s surplus votes.
In the second stage, Dillon received 1297 votes taking her total to 9496. Sheerin received 500 votes taking her total to 8715.
17:00 First Preference Votes
As we await the next round a number of Mid-Ulster candidates are within reach of the quota of 8615.
Full List of candidates First Preference votes:
Keith Buchanan (DUP) - 8521
Linda Dillon (SF) - 8199
Meta Graham (UUP) - 2191
Claire Hackett (Alliance) - 2138
Alixandra Halliday (Aontú) - 1305
Patrick Haughey (Independent) - 877
Sophia McFeely (PBP) - 179
Patsy McGlone (SDLP) - 5144
Glenn Moore (TUV) - 3818
Michelle O’Neill (SF) - 10845
Conor Rafferty (Resume NI) - 13
Hugh Fran Scullion (The Workers Party) - 107
Emma Sheerin (SF) - 8215
Stefan Taylor (Independent) - 137
15:20 O’Neill retains seat with 10,845 votes
Michelle O’Neill has retained her seat in Mid-Ulster with a total of 10,845 votes, meeting the quota of 8615.
DUP’s Keith Buchanan received 8521 votes, just short of the quota. Sinn Féin’s Linda Dillon received 8199 while Emma Sheerin received 8215. SDLP’s Patsy McGlone received 5144 votes.
The vote will now continue to the next stage, with Michelle O’Neill’s surplus votes being transferred.
14:10 Official Turnout in Mid-Ulster
The official turnout numbers have been released for Mid-Ulster with a total of 52,274 votes polled from a 75,168 eligible, making a 69.54% turnout. The number is down 3.7% from 2017
09:00 Counting Underway
Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.
Polls closed last night at 10pm with a total of 239 candidates running in 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland.
Thirteen candidates will contest the election in Mid-Ulster after the late withdrawal of Green Party candidate Stefan Taylor.
The nominations are as follows:
Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party
Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin
Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party
Claire Hackett - Alliance Party
Alixandra Halliday - Aontú
Patrick Haughey - Independent
Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit
Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice
Michelle O'Neill - Sinn Féin
Conor Rafferty - Resume NI
Hugh Scullion - The Workers Party
Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin
Five candidates will be elected, with voters using the single transferable vote (STV) form of proportional representation.
Candidates will then have to get over a quota of votes. If any candidate surpasses the quota they are deemed elected while the candidate with the fewest votes are then knocked out, with their votes transferred to other candidates based on the preferences given to them by candidates.
While the official final turnout figure will not be known until later today the Electoral Office said the indicative turnout at 9pm last night, an hour before the polls closed, was 54%. Turnout was 64% in the last Assembly election in 2017.
The verification of votes at Magherafelt began at 8am with the first results expected around lunchtime.
The final results could be known by the end of Friday but it is possible that counting could pause overnight and resume on Saturday morning.
Keep an eye on this website where you'll be able to get full coverage of the results on our live election blog.