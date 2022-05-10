Michelle makes history in Mid-Ulster

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’ Neill led the party to victory in the Mid-Ulster Assembly Election at the weekend and is set to make history by becoming First Minister.

Ms O’Neill pulled off a hugely symbolic victory in a constituency with few surprises as the status quo was maintained.



