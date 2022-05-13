Hooley @ the Lough returns for Chest, Heart & Stroke



Dungannon Friends of Chest Heart and Stroke's annual charity fundraiser is making it's return for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, May 15.

After two years away due to the pandemic, the Hooley at the Lough is back with a bang, featuring entertainment from the iconic Hugo Duncan, Pandy Walshe and Andrew McHurdie.

