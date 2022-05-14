Lough Neagh low water levels 'being addressed'

Lough Neagh low water levels 'being addressed'

Lough Neagh.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

LOW water levels and the build up of sand and debris at quays on Lough Neagh, particularly in the Moortown and Ardboe areas were being addressed, according to DfI Rivers.

During a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council’s environment committee, members tasked officers with writing to the Department of Infrastructure about problems facing those who fish on Lough Neagh.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220511tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130