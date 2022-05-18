Tyrone U20s are All-Ireland Champions!

ON a glorious, triumphant evening in Carrick-on-Shannon, Tyrone were crowned All-Ireland U20 champions as they brought a memorable season to the most perfect of conclusions.

An inspired performance by the young Red Hands saw a well rehearsed plan carried out with precision, organisation and style as they saw off Kildare’s challenge at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

