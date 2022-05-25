Championship blow for Cookstown powerlifter

Championship blow for Cookstown powerlifter

Cookstown powerlifter Randall Crooks has had to pull out of the 2022 British Championships in Manchester.

Former World Champion Powerlifter Randall Crooks has had to pull out of the 2022 British Championships in Manchester.

The six-time British Champion made the decision after battling injury and health problems.

The Cookstown Strength Athlete had won the title in 2021 and automatically got invited back this year.

