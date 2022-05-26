Tyrone hurlers’ put in perfect performance for final

The Tyrone hurlers found the perfect performance when it mattered most, and irresistible team effort that simply blew Roscommon away in the Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park.

The Red Hands were simply sensational as they dismantled the challenge of the pre-match favourites with a power-packed display of intensity and style, all woven together by an unbreakable bond and a spirit of unity.

They led from start to finish as they confidently swept past the Connacht men to claim the trophy for the second time.

