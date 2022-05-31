Cookstown Tesco store in Royal Jubilee row!

A Cookstown superstore has landed itself in a row after being accused of refusing to sell Royal memorabilia as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This week marks official celebrations of Her Majesty's record-breaking 70 years as Monarch with street celebrations, tea parties, family fun days, community barbecues and Jubilee Balls being held throughout Mid-Ulster, Northern Ireland and the UK over a four-day UK bank holiday weekend, starting this Thursday.

However shoppers in Cookstown are up in arms after it was revealed the Tesco store at Orritor Road has no Royal merchandise on sale.

And it has no plans to do so.

The Courier newspaper was informed by a Tesco source that Royal Platinum Jubilee goods, which are advertised on the Tesco website for sale, are NOT being sold in the Cookstown Tesco store.

