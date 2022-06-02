DUP 'need to get back to work' - Molloy

DUP 'need to get back to work' - Molloy

Francie Molloy MP

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

MID-Ulster MP Francie Molloy has said the announcement of another PowerNI price hike is a blow for workers and families and called on the DUP to get back to work and form an Executive to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Molloy said: “The announcement of another 27.5% hike in PowerNI prices is yet another huge blow for people and will only add to the pressure they are facing.

