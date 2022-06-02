Seven locals in The Queen's Birthday Honours List!

Seven locals have been named in Her Majesty The Queen's Birthday Honours List, which coincides with Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

They are:

DBE – Rt Hon Arlene Foster. Lately First Minister of Northern Ireland. For Political and Public Service.



MBE - Mary Paula Jordan, Principal Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.



Albert Gordon Cunningham. Chairman Cunningham Covers Ltd., Maghera. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.



Dr Margaret Elizabeth Hardy. For services to the Poultry Industry in Northern Ireland.



Beth Irwin, Pomeroy. For services to the Women's Institute and to the community in County Tyrone.



Iain Lendrum, Chairman, Royal British Legion Club and Coronavirus Response Group, Fivemiletown. For services to the community in County Tyrone during Covid-19.



Robert John Robertson. For services to St John's Parish Church, Fivemiletown.