Vet scandal chief 'played part in handling his own case'

Northern Ireland's chief vet was regularly involved in Civil Service discussions about how to handle the case of a whistleblower who he helped hound out of her job, it has been claimed.

Robert Huey, from Cookstown, was central to a scandal which cost taxpayers more than £1.25m in compensation to Dungannon based Tamara Bronckaers and has severely damaged the reputation of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), yet he remains in post without having been disciplined.

Now new material obtained shows that Dr Huey was not kept away from discussions about a case in which he was deeply implicated.

