Vintage show and rally in Cookstown heralds Summertime!

Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association are holding their annual vintage show, rally, and family fun day at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, on Saturday 11th June.

As well as the usual display of tractors ,cars, stationery engines, there will also be a range of craft displays including butter making, bee keeping, spinning and stick making.

Full preview details in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220601tyronecourier