All systems go for Tullylagan Vintage Show and Rally!

All systems go for Tullylagan Vintage Show and Rally!

Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association are holding their annual vintage show, rally, and family fun day at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, on Saturday 11th June.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association are holding their annual vintage show, rally, and family fun day at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, this Saturday 11th June.

As well as the usual display of tractors ,cars, stationery engines, there will also be a range of craft displays including butter making, bee keeping, spinning and stick making.

Full details in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130