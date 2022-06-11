Hickman wins TT, Irwin is the fastest newcomer - but tragedy strikes again

Over 1,000 days after Dean Harrison won the 2019 Senior TT race, the new look Monster Energy TT races roared back into life at a sun kissedIsle of Man.

Following a great week of practising, where the weather played ball each night, unfortunately a couple of practices were cut short due to incidents on the course.

Firstly, on Monday evening’s practice, Sam West’s bike went on fire and the following evening, Manx rider Dave Moffitt crashed heavily at the same spot and required medical attention.

Wednesday evening was sadly marred by the tragic death of Welsh rider Mark Purslow who crashed at Ballygarey, whilst Friday evening’s practice was curtailed, when, would you believe it, burst water main at Cronk Ny Mona!

There have been many changes to the Isle of Man TT this year; gone are the iconic scoreboard and the Manx Radio track commentary boxes around the course, which were so much part of the coverage of the races.

Race reports from the Isle of Man in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier