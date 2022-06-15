Funeral takes place of accomplished Cookstown bandsman who died in road accident

THE funeral has taken place at the weekend of an accomplished Cookstown bandsman who tragically lost his life in a road accident.

Mr Ainslie Gordon (49), a father of two, passed away following the accident involving a tractor and a motorcycle on the Aughrim Road near Magherafelt on Tuesday of last week.

The PSNI confirmed Mr Gordon, from Oakland Villas, Cookstown, had, sadly, died in hospital from his injuries following the accident.

Full story of tributes to Ainslie in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220615tyronecourier