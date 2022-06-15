Infrastructure Minister affirms commitment to progressing A5

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has affirmed his commitment to progressing the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) Flagship Project.

The Minister’s comments follow a meeting on the A5 project with West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley, Nicola Brogan MLA, Maoliosa McHugh MLA and Declan McAleer MLA.

Minister O’Dowd said, in a statement to the Courier: “I am determined to do all that I can to progress this significant flagship project.

“This road must be upgraded, first and foremost to improve road safety but also as a strategically important route that will contribute to economic growth and improve connectivity across the island.

“It is vitally important that the A5 project moves forward without further delay.”

On completion, the A5 WTC project will provide 85 kilometres of new high standard dual carriageway between New Buildings and just south of Aughnacloy.

