MOTORSPORT ace Kris Meeke is battling his way across the Saudi Arabian desert, contending with massive sand dunes, rough terrain and a series of mechanical woes.

But despite his difficulties, the Dungannon man insists he and his Dutch navigator, Wouter Rosegaar, will make it to the Dakar Rally finish line in Jeddah on Friday.

“We will not give up,” vowed Meeke.

The rally, which began on January 3, is the ultimate motorsport endurance event. It lasts 13 days, 12 of which are competitive with a rest day in the middle.

Meeke is racing in the lightweight T3 class in a PH Sport Zypher T3 buggy.