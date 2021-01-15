“We will not give up”

“We will not give up”

MOTORSPORT ace Kris Meeke is battling his way across the Saudi Arabian desert, contending with massive sand dunes, rough terrain and a series of mechanical woes.
But despite his difficulties, the Dungannon man insists he and his Dutch navigator, Wouter Rosegaar, will make it to the Dakar Rally finish line in Jeddah on Friday.
“We will not give up,” vowed Meeke.
The rally, which began on January 3, is the ultimate motorsport endurance event. It lasts 13 days, 12 of which are competitive with a rest day in the middle.
Meeke is racing in the lightweight T3 class in a PH Sport Zypher T3 buggy.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130