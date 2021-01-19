Cookstown 100 road races postponed until September

THE directors of Cookstown & District Motorcycle Club (RR) Ltd held various conversations over the last few weeks in regards to the 2021 Cookstown 100 event which had been scheduled to take place on the last weekend in April 2021.

After receiving advice and information from various bodies in regards to the current situation within our community with the ongoing pandemic, the club has taken the decision to postpone our event until September 10-11 2021.

"We as organisers of the event are extremely disappointed, but we must put the health and safety of our residents, officials, competitors and spectators first," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

"Whilst it is welcomed that the current vaccine process has began, the time frame of which the vaccine will be distributed to everyone in the community, means the timing of our event in April brings too much uncertainty to competitors, spectators and of coarse to the club ourselves.

"While this may come as a disappointment to many, we must act in a responsible way and allow time for the vaccine to help protect the community and also allow time for the NHS to become less overwhelmed.

"We hope that by giving extra time in 2021 before running our event, we are in a much better position in our community by September and we will bring another great few days racing, just as we did in 2020," the spokesperson added.