Life in the Fast Lane

Special Report by BAYLON McCAUGHEY

THE IMC recently ran a successful training session for 2021 newcomers at Nutts Corner.

Such was the demand that the number of riders had to be split into two days, with Saturday catering for the seniors, and Sunday for the juniors!

These numbers have just proved how popular Pit Bike racing is here in Ireland.

Thanks to the excellent organisation of the IMC (Irish Minibike Championship), the grids continue to grow, however, like all other motorsport events, the club and competitors are playing a waiting game as to when they will get back to racing.

Already some competitors have taken the route going across the water to BMB to get track time, the same applying to some of our short circuits racers as well.

One team, well known to the motorcycling fraternity, is Team DHR, based at Annaghmore.

Team owner, Davy Hamilton has been involved with both short circuit and road racing for over 10 years. Sadly, he has paid the price of the sport, having lost his son, Wayne, at the Manx Grand Prix in 2011. Wayne had won the Newcomers Manx Grand Prix two days previously and was in 5th place in the Junior MGP when he crashed heavily, sustaining fatal injuries.

So, who are the Team DHR riders? They are seven siblings, making up this unique team!

Brothers Brian (14) and Jack (8) Hamilton from rural Portadown successfully competed at the Irish Minibike Championship during 2020. Brian was awarded 1st place in the IMC Junior Mini GP Championship with Jack coming 2nd in the 90cc BamBam class. Both these results came in their rookie season!

