WORLD CHAMPION!

REUBEN Kernohan won the Tillotson T4 Junior World Karting title in County Louth at the weekend!

The 13-year-old Ahoghill ace was thrilled to bits after coming out No. 1 in the world class field which included drivers from Germany, Holland and the United States of America.

Proud mum, Stephanie, said the whole family are immensely proud of Reuben’s achievement.

The Cullybackey College pupil impressed in the qualifiers - and went on to lead the way in Sunday’s Super Heat which determined the grid positions.

And the ace teen secured pole position for the World title showdown and held on to first place in a very, tense, exciting and hard fought race.

Reuben crossed the finish line with just tenths of a second ahead of his nearest rival.

He is naturally absolutely delighted with the honour, while his College was quickly in touch to extend congratulations on the amazing result.

Earlier in the season racer Reuben won the Irish Grand Prix and was crowned King of the Corner.

And for the second consecutive year the talented teen won the Tommy Rodgers Memorial Cup.

The Ulster Kart Club member raced all last year in the Mini Max class for kids up to 16 years old.

He has moved to Junior Max.

Reuben says a special thank-you to the following sponsors and helpers - James Kernohan and Sons Commercial Vehicles Dismantling, Randalstown; Kart Shop Lisburn; Graphic Attack; Hydro Concepts, Ballymena, James Wylie Car Sales and Repairs and mum Stephanie, dad Neil and big brother Tim!