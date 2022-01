World Superbike star Jonathan Rea is the Adelaide Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for a record breaking ninth time.

The 34-year-old surpasses the record held by the legendary Joey Dunlop, who was an eight-time winner between 1979 and 2000.

It Is also the seventh time in a row that Rea has lifted Irish motorcycling’s top honour.

