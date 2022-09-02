American hero to arrive in Europe as Ford announce Bronco's release

An all-American legend is coming to Europe for the first time with the introduction of the 4x4-only, extreme off-road-capable Bronco SUV.

Delivering go-anywhere ability enhanced by smart technologies, the four-door Bronco will be available in strictly limited numbers in selected left-hand drive European markets from late 2023.

Unmistakeable design inside and out takes inspiration from icons including the 1966 Bronco original, the tough looks and rugged ability of the US market F-Series truck, and the performance spirit of the Ford Mustang, to create an SUV with a unique style and a genuine sense of adventure.

Bronco earns its “G.O.A.T” (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) moniker thanks to a sophisticated four-wheel drive system and innovative adventure technologies including Trail Control™ and up to seven drive modes.

Developed from the outset with adventure front-of-mind, the versatile Bronco offers unique features like removable panels, integrated mounting points that are designed specifically for accessories, and easy to clean materials as standard. Bronco customers can choose from a wide range of Ford-approved accessories, all designed for seamless integration and maximum personalisation to suit a variety of adventurous activities.

"The Bronco is Ford’s toughest and most versatile off-roader, and the new generation fuses the DNA of the original with the latest terrain-handling technologies and a vast range of accessories to create a new off-road icon,” said Matthias Tonn, chief engineer, Import Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

“Following the huge success of the new Bronco in the US we are thrilled to be bringing some of the spirit of adventure to our customers in Europe.”