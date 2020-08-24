Businesses must be ready for end of Brexit transition

NEWRY Chamber of Commerce & Trade, in partnership with InterTradeIreland, has organised a series of events to raise business awareness of the need to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.

Working in partnership, InterTradeIreland and the Chamber are running three webinars to help businesses understand the changes that might come into effect for their business from 1st January. The webinars will focus on the Protocol and what it means for your business; the Services Sector; and the Transport and Logistic issues.

Speaking on the need for businesses to refocus on Brexit, Emma Mullen – Marmion, President of Newry Chamber of Commerce &Trade said:

“Managing COVID 19 has been the focus for many businesses. With the Brexit transition period ending in a matter of months, it is important that the businesses re-engage on the Brexit issue and prepare for the changes that will happen on 1st January. The purpose of the webinars is to ensure businesses understand what the changes mean, what they need to do and where they can go for help.

“InterTradeIreland has played a vital role in supporting businesses through Brexit and the Chamber is delighted that they will be partnering with us in these webinars.”

Welcoming their involvement in the programme, Aidan Gough, IntertTradeIreland’s Designated Officer said:

“Britain’s exit from the European Union will change the basis on which trade takes place between the two blocs and between Northern Ireland and Ireland. It is vital that businesses are ready to adjust to the new arrangements as they impact on their sector so that we continue to grow cross-border trade on this island and benefit from the many opportunities that have been realised through innovative partnerships. InterTradeIreland aims to assist businesses to make this process as seamless, or least disruptive as possible through the provision of detailed information on new processes as they emerge from the negotiations.”

The first of the webinars is on Wednesday 26th August and will focus on “The NI Protocol and What it Means for Your Business.” Katy Hayward, Professor of Political Sociology, Queen’s University and Senior Fellow in the UK in a Changing Europe, will provide a precis of the Protocol and the current negotiations.

The Q&A panel will include Stephen Kelly Manufacturing NI, Aodhán Connolly, NI Retail Consortium and Deirdre Maguire from InterTradeIreland.

Further information on how to register for this and the other webinars is available from admin@newrychamber.com