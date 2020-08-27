Coleraine's Riverside Theatre to stage social distancing show

THE news that the reopening of theatres has been put back once again has come as a blow to Coleraine's Riverside Theatre.

However, following the old adage that 'the show must go on,' The Riverside has come up with an innovative production this Saturday - outdoors!

'Alice in Lockdown' is a new take on the well-known story, with social distancing in place under the new guidelines.

"The theatre company Heartbreak Productions were due to perform David Walliam's Mr Stink at the Riverside but this got cancelled due to the theatre being closed," explained a spokesperson for the theatre.

"They're now coming over from England to perform Alice in Lockdown instead, a family friendly show for children over five that's a mixture of Alice in Wonderland and also deconstructs how children have been feeling about the lockdown.

"The show will be performed on the grass area in front of the theatre and families will be grouped in social bubbles, with social distancing in place on their own little 'islands,'" added the spokesperson.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic and blanket and to enjoy what promises to be a wonderful occasion.

"After last week’s announcement that open-air theatre could resume we jumped straight into action," said a spokesperson for Heartbreak Productions.

"We created a bespoke script to be safe, socially-distant and family-orientated.

"The show is Heartbreak’s take on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, only this Alice ventures through the Lockdown Looking Glass, exploring a curious world filled with Cheshire Cats, White Rabbits and Red Queens, all while keeping a safe distance of two metres and using PPE to do her shopping.

"Whether battling Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dum for the last loo roll or attending the Mad Hatter’s tea party via zoom, Alice’s socially-distanced adventures are the perfect antidote to the stay-at-home blues.

"We were due to perform The Great Gatsby, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mr Stink, and Wonder with Grimm and like other outdoor theatre companies we were extremely disappointed, not just for ourselves

and our actors, but for our audiences.

"We’re very grateful that restrictions have been lifted and look forward to the challenge of bringing entertainment to the wonderful UK

audiences in these unpredictable and different times.”

With the weather set fair for Saturday what better way could there be to mark the end of summer.

Contact The Riverside Theatre for ticket details...