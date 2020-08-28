'Maize' nature trail raising funds for charity

LOOKING for something fun to do with the kids this Bank Holiday weekend before they return to school full-time?

Then get yourselves along to Fulton's 'Maize Maze'.

Located on the main road between Artigarvan and Donemana, the fun event - featuring a nature trail and a variety of surprises - runs every Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 5pm.

Opened since last weekend, the 'Maize Maze', which is raising funds for Foyle Search and Rescue and the NHS, is already proving a big hit.

The maze will also be open this Monday only for the Bnak Holiday.

For more details, search for Fulton's Pumpkin Patch on Facebook where you can book a slot by private messaging the page or by phoning 07817593357.

Don't forget to bring your picnic!