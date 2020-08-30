Castlederg woman to complete virtual 'Great North Run' for Cancer Research

DESPITE the cancellation of the long-awaited Great North Run, the secretary of the Castlederg Cancer Research Committee has set her sights on completing a virtual version of the event, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The challenge, which has been named 'Great North Run Reimagined', is a campaign to ensure runners can still mark the famous event while raising money for various causes.

Susan Young will complete the 13.1 mile challenge on Sunday, September 13.

She will set off from her home at 10.30am, the same time as all virtual runners taking part in the run.

Of the upcoming running challenge, Susan explained: "I am secretary of the local Castlederg Cancer Research Committee and up to 2020 we have raised a magnificent total of £973,290 and planned to meet a target of £1 million in 2020, after just over 50 years of fundraising.

"However because of COVID-19 all our fundraising efforts have been put on hold.

"I have completed the Great North Run on three previous occasions but this will be different.

"When I signed up for the virtual Great North we were encouraged to raise funds for a charity who otherwise would miss out this year.

"Thank-you for donating to Cancer Research as I know we can reach this target and beyond with your help and support.

"I take on this virtual half marathon on Sunday, September 13, starting from my home. I know my family, friends and the Castlederg and wider community will rally behind me as I embark on this challenge of 13.1 miles!

"Myself and committee members will have sponsor sheets for those who wish to make a cash donation.

"Your help and support is greatly appreciated - together we can beat cancer."

Donations can also be made by visiting the Cancer Research Castlederg Facebook page.

You can also donate at: https://fundraise.cancer researchuk.org/page/susans- virtual-great-north-run- 2020