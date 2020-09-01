Visiting suspended at Craigavon Hospital as third Coronavirus cluster emerges

ALL visiting at Craigavon Area Hospital is to be suspended from tomorrow (Tuesday) after a third Coronavirus cluster was confirmed at the facility.

And the number of patients who have contracted the illness on the hospital's haemotology ward is now up to 14.

The new cluster has been confirmed overnight in Ward 3 South.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said one member of staff and one patient have tested positive on the ward. There are currently 11 staff members self-isolating.

While 14 patients have tested positive on the haematology ward, 16 members of staff have tested positive and are currently off and self-isolating.

"Contacts of these staff members are being identified and isolating as a precaution, so far, 40 staff members have been identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating," said a spokesperson.

"Detailed investigation is on-going.

"The Ward remains closed to new admissions."

At the hospital's emergency department, where the first cluster emerged, the trust say the situation is "returning to normal with no further cases identified".

Meanwhile, the Trust said that the decision to suspend visiting was taken in order to "minimise the number of people coming on to the Craigavon site".

The decision will be reviewed after seven days.

"The Trust’s priority is to limit the number of people in the hospital while COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community," added the spokesperson.

"We understand that visiting is important to our patients and clients and will re-introduce visiting as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Visiting is only for end of life care and must be arranged with the Ward Manager.

"Virtual visiting is available on request by contacting 077 7651 6419 between 9am and 5pm."