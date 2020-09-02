Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Patrick Quinn, Poyntzpass

Patrick Quinn (Pat) died August 25th . Loving husband of Ellie, devoted father of Katie, Teresa and Brian and treasured granda to his wee darlin’s Shannon, Abbie, Callum, Morgan, Molly, Katie-Mae and Gracie.

Funeral took place to St. Joseph’s Church on Friday.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Orla, sons-in-law Aaron and Jeff, grandchildren also his sisters and the entire family circle.

Sharon Annett, Kilkeel

Much sorrow has been occasioned with the sudden death of Sharobn Annett on 23rd August 2020, at her residence, 4 Mount Carmel.

Sharon was much loved daughter of Sean and the late Pa and loving sister of Deborah and Lisa, dear sister-in-law of Brendan, devoted aunt of James and Mark.

Deeply regretted by her entire family circle and many friends.

Brian Bagnall, Newry

Bagnall (Newry) Brian “Robbie” died August 24th 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Husband to Mary, the deceased was the devoted father of Martin, Declan and the late John R.I.P. and treasured brother of Pat, Francis, Kieran, Stella, Mary, Teresa, Ita, Eileen, Geraldine and Patricia.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law Imelda, grandchildren John and Emily, his brothers, sisters and the entire family circle.

Jack Crawford, Newry

Jack Crawford (Newry) died peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital on August 20.

Jack, dearly beloved husband of Phylis and much loved father of Barry, Sean, Eimear and the late Mark, 3 Glen Hill Park, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass was held in the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane. Burial afterwards in Cloughoge cemetery.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Donna and Corrine, son-in-law Tim, grandchildren Felix, Niamh, Orla, Morgan and Charlie, sister Joan, brother Peter, his two brothers-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Marian, Theresa and Carmel, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Terence Murpohy, Newry

Terence Murphy (8 Clonmore, Armagh Road, Newry) . died 21st August 2020.

Beloved husband of Nancy and father of Colin, Katrina, Gillian and Terence and brother of Josephine.

Requiem Mass was held in St. Mary's Church, Chapel Street. Burial afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister and entire family circle.

Rudi Zimmerman, Kilkeel

Rudi Zimmerman died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife Camilla, close family and friends.

Funeral Service took place in St. Colman's Church Massforth at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister Evi (Germany), nephew Thomas (Germany)

sister-in-law Sally (Burden), brothers-in-law Sean and Ricky (Mc Veigh), nephews, nieces and entire family circle

Sonya McPolin, Newry

MNuch sorrow has been occasioned with the passing of Sonya McPolin, (nee Murphy), 'Millbank', 63 Derryleckagh Road, Newry. 27th August 2020, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Beloved wife of Gerard, devoted mummy of Sarah, Kathryn, Jane and Laura, loving daughter of Paddy and Marie Murphy (Dublin Road, Newry) and dear sister of Barbara and Paul.

Requiem Mass was for Sonya on Sunday Auin St. Mary's church, Burren. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, parents, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and the extended family circle.

Mary Catherine (Kate) Sheridan, Bessbrook

Mary Catherine (Kate) Sheridan (Bessbrook) passed away 27th August 2020, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Beloved daughter of the late Owen and Margaret RIP, the deceased was dearest sister of Maureen Clarke, Rita Sim and the late Angeline, Gerald, Eileen and Betty RIP, a cherished aunt and friend.

Private funeral service in Mallon’s and cremation on Sunday.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzeimhers Society c/o Daniel Mallon Funeral Director tel 07725030068.

Eileen Lamph, Warrenpoint

Eileen Lamph (nee Boyle) (Warrenpoint) died 29th August 2020, peacefully at home.

Eileen, beloved wife of the late Kevin, 27, Pinewood Hill, Warrenpoint wasloving mother of Mairead (Breen), Marie (Wadey), Eileen (Winters), Bronagh (Hyland), Majella, Patricia (Moore), Deirdre and Damian, sister of the late Edward, Pat and Alphonsus.

Requiem Mass was held yesterday, Monday, in St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newry.

Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o McAnulty Funeral Directors, 35, Church Street, Warrenpoint. BT34 3HN.

Colin Winters, Newry

Colin Winters died August 27th 2020. Devoted son of Colin and Mary and treasured brother of Paula, Shirley and Brenda.

Requiem Mass for Colly was held on Monday in Church of the Assumption, Drumalane on Monday.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mum, dad, also Siobhan, his sisters, brothers-in-law Tim, Benny and Neil, his nieces Gemma, Sinead, Aileen, Fransen, Melise, great-niece Annalise and the entire family circle and friends.