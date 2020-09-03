Twelve-year-old Labrador 'Millie' searching for a new forever home

A beautiful and gentle twelve-year-old Labrador cross is now looking for her forever home after her owner, unfortunately, could no longer look care for her.

'Millie' was handed into the team at Grovehill Animal Trust, Sixmilecross, and despite her age, she is still full of life.

Richard Robinson, the shelter coordinator, describes Millie as a dog with a lovely temperament who enjoys daily walks and gets along well with other dogs.

"She is very affectionate and loves giving and receiving hugs," said Richard. "She has been spayed, wormed, de-flead and has had a health check by the shelter’s vet."

Janice Porter, the shelter chairperson, stressed that senior pets are often overlooked at shelters in favour of younger ones but an older dog can be a wonderful addition to any family.

Janice added: "They are less boisterous than pups and often are already toilet trained. A senior dog, given a second chance, will reward you with unwavering gratitude and devotion.

"As with the adoption of any pet it’s vital that owners give a dog time to settle in to its new surroundings. Kindness, patience and understanding will make the process easier for all concerned."

If you feel you could open up your heart and home to Millie then please contact Grovehill Animal Trust on 028 80760482.

In the meantime, Millie has been enjoying her weekly walks around Seskinore forest, as part of Grovehill's walking club.

Janice explained: "Every Friday at 11am volunteers meet in the forest to walk the dogs from Grovehill Animal Trust. It’s a great opportunity not only for the dogs to be exercised but for them to meet new people. Members of the public are more than welcome to join in the walk."