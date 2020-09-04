Travel regulations update

FOLLOWING the latest review of the scientific and medical evidence, the Department of Health is making no changes to the current travel quarantine rules in Northern Ireland.

As a result, no countries are being added to or removed from the Travel Corridors list.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The situation is being kept under ongoing review and changes to the regulations will be made swiftly if required.”

For information in relation to the travel regulations visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/coronavirus-travel.