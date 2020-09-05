Two staff members test COVID positive at Keady supermarket

A KEADY supermarket has closed temporarily after two staff members tested positive for Coronavirus.

McGleenan's Centra have decided to close the store from 9.30am on Saturday (September 5) so that they could fully investigate and contact all colleagues.

A Facebook post from the shop said, "As per HSC guidelines, contact tracing has taken place internally and some of our colleagues are now in self isolation.

"The health of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and in line with guidance from health experts, the store is undergoing a professional deep clean as a precautionary measure and will reopen Sunday 6th at 7am.

"Due to staff constraints not all departments will reopen tomorrow. The hot food, deli and butchery will reopen on Monday at 8am.

"If you have been in store and are concerned, we would urge you to contact your GP or the NHS 111 helpline who will be able to provide you with the appropriate medical advice.

"We thank you for your understanding."