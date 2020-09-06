Year 14 pupils at Keady school advised to stay at home on Monday after positive COVID test

YEAR 14 pupils at St Patrick's High School, Keady, have been advised not to attend school tomorrow morning (Monday).

It follows news that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message to parents this evening the school advised that while they seek further advice from the Public Health Authority Year 14 pupils should not attend in the morning.

Principal, Dr Fionnuala Moore added, "Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed.

"Parents with any questions or concerns are welcome to contact the school."