Year 14 pupils at Keady school advised to stay at home on Monday after positive COVID test

Year 14 pupils at Keady school advised to stay at home on Monday after positive COVID test

St Patrick's High School, Keady

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

YEAR 14 pupils at St Patrick's High School, Keady, have been advised not to attend school tomorrow morning (Monday).
It follows news that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message to parents this evening the school advised that while they seek further advice from the Public Health Authority Year 14 pupils should not attend in the morning.
Principal, Dr Fionnuala Moore added, "Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed.
"Parents with any questions or concerns are welcome to contact the school."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130