Council bulks up Maghera Leisure Centre gym with £110k investment

THE latest transformation as a result of Mid-Ulster District Council’s investment programme in leisure services has seen a fully refurbished fitness suite at Maghera Leisure Centre reopen.

Refurbishment work carried out has replaced equipment in the suite, including existing treadmills and cross trainers.

It has also included the addition of new CV (cardiovascular) and strength equipment including step mills and Jacobs ladders; the redesign of the functional and HIIT training areas; installation of new flooring and redecoration of the space.

The fitness suite was reopened by Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, who welcomed the £110,000 investment in leisure facilities.

Speaking to the Courier, Cllr Mallaghan said: “It is fantastic to see the long awaited transformation in the fitness suite facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre, which will benefit the health and wellbeing of all its users.

"This latest investment combined with previously installing new spin bikes on site, coupled with that in Cookstown, Dungannon and Greenvale Leisure Centres in 2020, shows just how committed Council is to offering the best facilities available to all of our customers across district wide leisure services as modern fitness trends and expectations continue to evolve.

"The results we see today create a sleek, professional fitness suite that includes brand new machinery for all users, from those just starting out to intensive users.”