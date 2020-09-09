Hedge cutbacks make Seven Towers Roundabout a safer spot for motorists

THE Seven Towers Roundabout is now a safer spot for motorists thanks to a major foliage clearance exercise.

And the work has been applauded by local councillor Beth Adger who had been lobbying for the work to be carried out for some time.

“It’s the first time I’m happy to see cut backs,” said the delighted councillor.

“ I raised the issue of the sight lines a number of weeks ago with the Department of Infrastructure because I was concerned at the overgrown bushes and hedges at the roundabout.

“They were having a greatly detrimental affect on sightlines at this location for drivers.

“I can see a marked improvement to the Health and safety of this junction. My thanks to all concerned, especially the DFI for taking my concerns seriously and putting the work at the top of the agenda.”

Cllr. Adger also used the opportunity to encourage local motorists to get to grips with the protocols of using a roundabout.

She said: “Surely the point about a roundabout is that no one needs to cut across another flow of traffic in order to get where they want to go. This simple fact means that the traffic flows more quickly and smoothly.”

And she quoted the Highway Code to make her point:-

On approaching a roundabout take notice and act on all the information available to you, including traffic signs, traffic lights and lane markings which direct you into the correct lane. You should:

* use mirrors – signal – manoeuvre at all stages

* decide as early as possible which exit you need to take

* give an appropriate signal (see rule 186)

* time your signals so as not to confuse other road users

* get into the correct lane

* adjust your speed and position to fit in with traffic conditions

* be aware of the speed and position of all the road users around you

When reaching the roundabout you should:

* give priority to traffic approaching from your right unless directed otherwise by signs, road markings or traffic lights

* check whether road markings allow you to enter the roundabout without giving way. - if so, proceed, but still look to the right before joining

* watch out for all other road users already on the roundabout; be aware they may not be signalling correctly or at all

* look forward before moving off to make sure traffic in front has moved off

Cllr. Adger concluded: “When out driving please be considerate to other road users.”