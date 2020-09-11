Four deaths involving COVID-19 in the last week

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that four deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from August 29 to September 4.

The total COVID-19 related deaths figure stands at 877.

Of this total, 466 (53.1%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.0%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 52 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to September 4 was 564. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 432 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 4th September 2020, 81.3% (351) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 81 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 49.3% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending September 4 2020 (week 35) was 234, 69 less than in week 34 and 21 less than the five year average of 255.

Over the last 23 weeks in total, 1,121 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 4th September totalling 862.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of three (1.3%) of the 234 deaths registered in week 35. This is one less than last week (week 34) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to September 4 to 876.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.8%) of all deaths and 79.6% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to September 4.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 249 (28.4%) of the 876 deaths registered in the calendar year to 4th September.