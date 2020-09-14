Civic Centre staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A MEMBER of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's staff based at Craigavon Civic Centre has tested positive for coronavirus, the council has confirmed.

The member of staff was last in the building on Tuesday, September 8, and was not in direct contact with the general public as part of their duties.

In a statement the council added, "When notified Council's Corporate Coronavirus Response Co-ordination Protocol was immediately actioned. This included additional cleaning of the staff member’s office area, associated touch points and communal areas within the building.

"A risk assessment was completed and the building was fully operationalised for work as normal this morning (Monday).

"The staff member is now in self-isolation, and we wish our colleague well during this time."