Relief as 'wet bars' are set to reopen

A MIXTURE of excitement and fear.

That's how Clare Johnston feels ahead of the scheduled reopening of so-called’'wet pubs’ next Monday (September 21).

Owner of The Railway Arms in Coleraine, Clare admits it has been a difficult six months for her and others in the licensing trade.

“It's a massive relief to be given a date for opening again and I'm just delighted for myself, my staff and our customers,” says Clare.

Read the full story in Tuesday's Chronicle and see you for a pint on Monday...