Drugs uncovered after Newry raids

POLICE in Newry have uncovered suspected cannabis resin with a street value of £35,000.

The discovery was made following raids carried out by Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit at two properties in the Newry area on Tuesday.

A quantity of suspected criminal property with an estimated value of £100,000 was also seized.

These searches are part of a proactive nationwide investigation into Organised Crime led by the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector Shaw said. “These searches are further evidence of the commitment of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity.

“Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn’t harming anyone else; the reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys. When you hand over money for a small amount of drugs at the weekend, this contributes to the violence, intimidation, and control inflicted by crime gangs on our communities.

“The use of cannabis itself can damage your physical and mental health. Cannabis remains the most used drug by persons in treatment in Northern Ireland for drug addiction.

“We will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“I would urge anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime and help us keep your community safe.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”