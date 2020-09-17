Man arrested in Coleraine area under the Terrorism Act

TODAY, Thursday, detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the criminal activities of north Antrim UDA carried out a search and arrest operation in the Coleraine area.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “A 41 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is currently in police custody.

“North Antrim UDA remain a priority for the PCTF due to the harm that they continue to cause to the local community.

“Paramilitaries claim to protect local people but, in reality, they exploit them and use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate.



“Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality of these groups," he added.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/