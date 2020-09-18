Making the most of the fine weather

THE north coast's towns and villages could be in for an unexpected windfall this weekend thanks to some welcome fine weather.

Sunny intervals are forecast for the next few days, with temperatures in the high teens across the board.

That means plenty of opportunities for getting out and about across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

And it means plenty of end of season business for shops, bars and cafes - just so long as everyone adheres to current coronavius guidelines...