Riversdale Leisure Centre reopens

RIVERSDALE Leisure Centre in Strabane has reopened as normal this morning after a temporary closure yesterday.

Bookings are being taken for classes, gym and swimming sessions by contacting the centre directly at

028 71382672 or booking online via www.derrystrabane.com/leisure

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: "Apologising for the inconvenience caused by the closure, a spokesperson for the council reassured the public that additional cleaning of all surfaces and contact points within the centre was carried out yesterday as a precautionary measure in response to a positive COVID-19 test by one of its staff."