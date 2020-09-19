Nine Covid deaths in Newry and Craigavon Hospitals

NINE patients have died following coronavirus outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

The Southern Trust has trust confirmed that two patients connected to Craigavon Area Hospital's Haematology Ward have died after testing positive for Covid-19, adding to the four deaths that were previously announced.Craigavon Area Hospital.

Three patients on Daisy Hill Hospital's Male Medical Ward who tested postive have also died.

Across the two sites, 34 members of staff have tested positive while a further 112 are self-isolating.

The Souithern Trust issued the following statement:

Haematology Ward

The total number of patients connected to the Haematology Ward at Craigavon Area Hospital who have tested positive remains at 14. Sadly six patients who had a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 have passed away.

Twenty-three members of staff have tested positive.

There are 45 staff members have been identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.

Daisy Hill Hospital

Male Medical Ward

Eleven patients connected to Male Medical Ward have tested positive for Covid19. Twenty-one staff have tested positive. There are 67 staff contacts currently off and self-isolating.

Three patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have sadly passed away.

Two staff members who tested positive are connected to theatres in Daisy Hill. Due to the impact on staffing, some elective surgery lists at the start of next week will be postponed.

Trust Chief Executive, Mr Shane Devlin said: “On behalf of all our staff, we pass on our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of patients who have passed away. Our immediate priority is to manage the serious impact of Covid-19 in our community and in our facilities. We have sought independent advice from both the NI Public Health Agency and Public Health England to make sure that our management is of the highest standard and we are sharing our learning with other Trusts across Northern Ireland.”

Visiting remains suspended to all Trust facilities.