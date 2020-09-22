Burglary at W'Point premises

POLICE are investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in the Queen Street area of Warrenpoint at the weekend

It is reported that entry was gained to the premises sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday, 19 September and 10am on Monday, September 21st. It is not believed that anything was taken during the burglary.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 502 of 21/09/20.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.