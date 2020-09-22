YFC members step up for scarecrow challenge contest

ONE local Young Farmers' Club came up with a novel method of keeping their members busy - and having a laugh or two - during the 'lockdown summer'.

Lisnamurrican YFC challenged the membership to take part in a 'scarecrow challenge' and the results were amazing!

Judge Ashleigh Graham set the criteria for the competition, asking that the scarecrows be made from materials which were environmentally friendly..

Construction, functionality and quality of the buildwere among the other factors.

After perusing all the entries, judge Ashleigh said: "Well done to everyone who took part in our scarecrow challenge.

"All the entries were amazing and it was extremely difficult to come to the final decision."

In the end, first place went to Matthew Moorhead, second to Claire Adams and third to Leo Kidd.

The Club held their first meeting last week in a digital/zoom format.

"It was a slightly different take to our famous games night but in true Lisnamurrican style we made the most of what we had," said Chairperson Claire Adams who had members taking part in a scavenger hunt, a guessing game and to finish off, a game of family fortunes.

Congratulations to the following members who placed:- 1, Katie Witherspoon; 2, The Kidd Family; 3, Gemma, Kaitlin & Lydia

Club Leader Matthew Moorhead also announced the winners of our club competition, the club competition is for members who take part in the most competitions and attend the most club meetings. Junior members have the opportunity to win an Ipad with seniors winning £100.

Congratulations to the following members:- Seniors: 1, Gail McCullough; 2, Natasha Adams; 3, Jonny McMaster

Juniors: 1, Alexis Kidd; 2, Georgia Kidd; 3, Leo Kidd.