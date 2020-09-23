School closure highlights the need to follow public health guidance - MP

HOLY Cross College in Strabane has closed today due to further confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

In a statement the school said it had to close at very short notice this morning (Wednesday) due to two further confirmed cases in the school community.

"Further details will be provided as the day unfolds," the school statement said.

On Monday the school opened at a later time of 11am to facilitate an "extra layer of cleaning" following two positive cases in the school community, which were confirmed on Sunday.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said the closure of school highlights the need for everyone to be vigilant and follow the public health advice.

The West Tyrone MP said: “The closure of Holy Cross College in Strabane as a result of COVID-19 will no doubt cause concern among many parents.

“The decision was taken as a precaution for the safety of pupils, school staff and the wider community as a result of rising infection rates.

“This reinforces the need for people to adhere to the call from Michelle O’Neill last night that this is a crucial time and that everyone must play their part in helping to stop the spread of the virus by following the public health advice and regulations.

“I know this wasn't an easy decision for the school to take and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount."

Meanwhile, given the rising number of cases locally, a number of businesses-including some gyms and bars- have indicated that they are closing their doors for a period.