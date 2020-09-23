Toome fatal crash

Toome fatal crash

A South African woman who died in a road accident at Toome last Thursday morning has been described as a "beautiful soul".
Vivienne Pieterse (50) died following a two-vehicle crash on the Roguery Road outside the town.
Her death is the third on the same stretch of road in as many years.
Months ago, the speed limit had been reduced following previous fatalities.
Mrs Pieterse had recently moved to Northern Ireland to be closer to her grandchildren.
She lived in Beragh before moving to the village of Ahoghill.
Friends paid tribute to her online describing her as a "beautiful soul".
Another person was taken to hospital following the crash for treatment to minor injuries.

