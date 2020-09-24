GAY PRIDE PARADE TO BECOME ANNUAL EVENT IN MID-ULSTER

By COURIER reporter

HISTORY was made in Mid-Ulster on Saturday when Cookstown hosted the first ever gay Pride parade.

And so successful was the event, that the organisers are planning to make it an annual event in other towns.

Organised by Mid-Ulster Pride, which was formed last year, the first ever “Silent but not Silenced” Protest Parade took place in the centre of Cookstown on Saturday afternoon.

The protest parade was also the first silent Pride Parade in Northern Ireland and one of the only Pride events to be held outdoors this year, with other Pride Parades taking place 'virtually' online.

The Cookstown protest parade took place in complete silence to show solidarity to those who have no voice, who have been silenced and oppressed for no other reason than being themselves.

