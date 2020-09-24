Police fatal accident appeal

POLICE continue to appeal for information about the death of 40-year-old Michael Kirk.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal road traffic collision in the Blaney Road area of Crossmaglen in the early hours of Sunday 23rd August.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been walking or driving in and around the Crossmaglen area or on the Blaney Road, especially between the hours of 3:30 and 4:30 am, to make contact. Please check your dashcam or any mobile phone recordings – do you have any footage for the area at this time?

Inspector Darren Hardy said: “We are keen for anyone with information, or who can recall seeing Michael to contact us so we can piece together his movements prior to the collision.

“The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, please contact police in Newry on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 515 23/08/20.”